JMKU prog achieves RM1.9m sales in less than two months

KUALA LUMPUR: Sales of the Madani Programme for Cooperatives and Entrepreneurs (JMKU), which began at the end of March to help ease the burden of the people, managed to achieve a total sales value of RM1.9 million as of April.

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick said among the highest achievements was through the JMKU Putrajaya Ramadan Festival which recorded a sales value of more than RM1.4 million with the participation of 20 cooperatives and entrepreneurs who marketed a variety of daily necessities and Aidilfitri celebration products.

“Most recently, we have just finished the JMKU Pesta Keamatan in Tamparuli, Sabah on May 6 and 7, 2023, which received a very encouraging response from the residents,“ he said at the Hari Raya Aidilfitri Celebration of the ministry and its agencies here today.

He said the achievement showed that the business activities of micro, small and medium entrepreneurs (PMKS) and cooperatives had returned to full swing thus contributing towards improving the stability of the entrepreneurial sector through the assistance and opportunities provided by the ministry and its agencies.

At the same time, he said the implementation of the programme under the ministry’s strategic plan which is themed ‘Progressive, Transformative and Responsive’ or simply ‘BFF’ has reached 30 per cent implementation as of April 30.

“A total of 196,621 individuals consisting of entrepreneurs, PMKS, cooperatives, social enterprises, start-ups, informal entrepreneurs as well as youth and graduates have received benefits from the 185 programmes implemented,“ he said.

In addition, he said the ministry had also launched a ‘Mari Beli Lokal’ campaign under the digital entrepreneurship platform MyMall which has 467 active traders with a sales value of RM2.58 million. -Bernama