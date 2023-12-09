Job expectation-reality mismatch stress

PETALING JAYA: Discrepancies between job descriptions and actual work have left many new hires frustrated and uncertain about their career choices, with many claiming “exploitation” due to the disconnect between expectations and reality.

Nurul Natasya Kifli, a 24-year-old clinical psychologist, shared her ordeal over the mismatch between her job description and what her employer expected of her when she started working at a daycare centre for children with autism in Subang.

She said the online job advertisement was for a position that combined therapy and psychology.

“The owner refused to have an interview at the daycare centre, stating that the privacy of the children was her main concern. Instead, I had my interview at a coffee shop.

“The owner said the role would involve conducting observations, assessments and assisting children with autism in developing behavioural plans.

“However in reality, I spent most of my time preparing class activities, providing basic care for autistic children, which includes feeding, grooming, changing diapers and doing administrative work. I feel very exploited.”

Nurul Natasya said she signed a one-year contract, but the work expectation is not what she originally agreed to, and it is causing her a lot of stress.

Similarly, Tanisha Venkattesan, a software engineer with five years experience, recounted working for a technology startup that negatively affected her well-being.

“The job description promised an increment every six months, flexible hours and work-life balance. So, I signed a two-year contract with the company in Kajang.”

But the reality was quite the opposite.

“I consistently worked overtime due to a shortage of staff. My supervisor would not let me go for lunch with colleagues from other departments as he insisted on us taking turns. This forced me to have lunch after hours.”

Presana Kalaiselvan, a human capital management expert at a human resources consultancy, said the disconnect often stems from factors such as evolving job requirements, lack of clear communication, and an overuse of generic job titles.

“Organisations are constantly adapting to market demands and technological advancements, leading to a constant evolution of job roles and responsibilities.

“This naturally creates confusion between the initial job description and the final scope of work.

“Many employers rely on generic job titles that do not accurately convey the specific tasks and responsibilities of the role. This misalignment can produce unrealistic expectations for employers and jobseekers,” she said.

Presana also encouraged jobseekers to conduct thorough research on potential employers and seek clarification during the interview process.

“Employees should carefully review the terms and conditions of the employment contract to understand the commitments made by both parties.”

In cases of any violated or misrepresented terms of the contract, she said employees have the option to initiate a complaint with the appropriate authorities, such as the Labour Department or the Industrial Relations Department.

“It is advisable to gather evidence that can substantiate the claims, such as emails, documents or individuals who can provide testimonies regarding any deceitful conduct or unfulfilled commitments by the employer.

“Employers should create accurate and up-to-date job descriptions to avoid confusion and promote transparency. Jobseekers need to gather information about the company’s culture and work environment to have a better idea of what to anticipate.”