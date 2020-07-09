Job loss forces ‘victims’ to find other sources of income

PETALING JAYA: Engineer Risqwan Othman, 33, has a new calling. Now, he spends most of the day in the delivery business.

Najeeha Lee Azman, 29, who used to be a personal assistant at a small advertising agency, now bakes cookies for sale.

Risqwan and Najeeha are just two of hundreds of thousands of Malaysians who have fallen victim to the Covid-19.

They have not been infected. But they have lost their livelihood, resulting from the economic fallout caused by the global pandemic.

According to the Social Security Organisation, the number of people who have lost their jobs and are seeking financial help through the Perkeso Employment Insurance System has risen 42% so far this year.

Before the Covid-19 made him effectively redundant, Risqwan worked with an engineering consultancy firm in Kuala Lumpur.

“But with the economic fallout, the business was no longer sustainable, so we were retrenched,” he told theSun yesterday.

Risqwan realised that with the job market being so tight, his only option was to look for opportunities in the gig economy.

He eventually signed up with Grab, to be both driver and food deliveryman.

“I managed to make about RM1,000 in my first week, delivering food. If I don’t take any days off, I can earn about RM4,000 a month.”

He said he had no choice but to become a deliveryman because the compensation from his former employer was not enough to pay the monthly bills.

Najeeha is worse off.

She has yet to land a job. The single mother of a year-old girl said that even before the pandemic struck, the company was already experiencing a slowdown.

“When the MCO (movement control order) was imposed, the company immediately cut our salaries,” she said.

However, the situation continued to deteriorate and out of the blue, the company retrenched everyone without paying any compensation.

“I was worried when my colleagues and I received a notice of dismissal in early June.

“I’ve worked for the company for three years and I have nothing to show for it.”

Najeeha said she is worried but realised that there is little she can do.

“Many others are facing the same painful reality.”

She said she has applied for several jobs and was called for an interview once but nothing panned out. For the time being, she spends her time baking and selling home-made cookies and cakes online.

A pilot with a local airline said he has been forced to take unpaid leave for six months and is struggling to service his home loan.

“People think pilots are well paid, which is not the case. When the pandemic began, we lost our allowances and then our salaries were cut by half.

“Some of my friends have begun selling frozen meat to survive,” said the pilot, who declined to be named.