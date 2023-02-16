Job scams among issues to be raised in Dewan Rakyat Thursday

KUALA LUMPUR: The issue of job scams involving Malaysians and the government’s steps to address the problem are among issues expected to be raised in today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting.

According to the Order Paper published on the Parliament website, Sim Tze Tzin (PH-Bayan Baru) is scheduled to ask the Home Minister about the issue of job scams during the Ministers’ Questions Time. Sim wants to know the latest number of Malaysians involved, as well as the number of those who have been rescued and those who were still held captive.

Also listed is Datuk Seri Sh Mohmed Puzi Sh Ali (BN-Pekan) who is expected to ask the Rural and Regional Development Minister about the government’s plans in carrying out the maintenance and repair works on infrastructure and rural facilities damaged by floods.

There will also be a question from Manndzri Nasib (BN-Tenggara) to the Agriculture and Food Security Minister on the government’s steps to improve Malaysia’s position in the Global Food Security Index (GFSI) 2022 during the Question-and-Answer session.

Also interesting will be the questions from Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah (BN-Paya Besar) to the Finance Minister about the government’s measures to increase the dividend rate in rebuilding the contribution of the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) at a faster rate by taking into account long-term investment portfolio strategy and the short-term and medium-term global economic risks.

After the session, members of the Dewan Rakyat will participate in the debate session on the motion of thanks to the royal address.

The current Dewan Rakyat will sit for 29 days until March 30. - Bernama