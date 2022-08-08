Job seekers fail to take advantage of career carnivals

TAWAU: Jobseekers in the state have not taken the opportunity to fill job vacancies offered at the four career carnival series held in the state since last January, said Sabah Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Yakub Khan.

He said of the 13,313 vacancies available during the four carnivals held in Sandakan, Semporna, Kota Kinabalu and Kota Belud, only 983 people managed to secure employment.

He said the number only represented seven per cent of the jobs available and the government was disappointed by the lukewarm response despite the efforts that had been done to encourage job seekers to participate in the carnivals.

“We hope employers and industries in Sarawak or Peninsular Malaysia will extend their cooperation in efforts to address the problem of unemployment and retrenchment in Sabah,“ he said at the launch of the Tawau Premier Career Carnival organised by the Department of Human Resource Development in collaboration with Social Security Organisation and Tawau Municipal Council here today.

A total of 23 private sector employers are taking part in the carnival and 4,318 jobs are on offer specifically for job seekers in the district.

Yakub Khan hopes that job seekers, especially youths would take advantage of every facility, programme and platform, provided by the government to help them gain employment.

“Perhaps the job offer is not to their liking, but it is better for them to accept whatever there is because it can be used as a stepping stone to better job opportunities in the future,“ he said. - Bernama