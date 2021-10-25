Job vacancies advertised online increased in Q2 2021

PUTRAJAYA: Job vacancies advertised online by various companies in the country rose for the fourth consecutive quarters to 90,502 in the second quarter of 2021, from 90, 218 posted in the previous quarter and 19,169 in the second quarter of 2020.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the increase exceeded the number of job vacancies advertised in the fourth quarter of 2019, which is 90,437 vacancies before the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country.

He added most of the employers demanded professional category workers at 50.8 percent, followed by technicians and associate professionals (19.2 percent) and managers (18.4 percent).

“The top five most popular jobs advertised by employers are advertising and marketing professionals, administrative associate professionals, managing directors and chief executives, accountants and auditors and software developers,” he said in a statement in conjunction with the release of Big Data Analytics Job Market Insights and My Job Profile: The Job Supply Landscape in Malaysia for the second quarter of 2021.

From the economic sector perspective, professional, scientific and technical activities have become the main sector contributing to job opportunities for job seekers with 18.5 percent in the second quarter of 2021.

While the other four sectors which also listed in five sectors to offer the highest number of job vacancies in the second quarter of 2021 are manufacturing activities (18.1 percent); wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles activities (17.9 percent); financial and insurance/ Takaful activities (8.0 percent); and accommodation and food service activities (3.5 percent).

Commenting on the job vacancies advertised by states in the second quarter of 2021, Mohd Uzir said Kuala Lumpur recorded the highest number with 46.6 per cent, followed by Selangor (19.6 percent), Johor (7.1 percent), Penang (6.2 percent) and Perak (1.4 percent)

During the period, Kuala Lumpur offered 42,163 jobs followed by Selangor (17,696), Johor (6,403), Penang (5,598) and Perak (1,277).

“The increase of online job vacancies advertised in the second quarter of 2021 has shown that the country’s economy is on the right track under the National Recovery Plan that succeeded in reducing the impact of the pandemic and facilitating the recovery efforts. — Bernama