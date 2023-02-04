Jobless man charged with drug trafficking

JOHOR BAHRU: A jobless man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with four counts of trafficking various types of drugs.

Er Teng Ping, 39, was charged with distributing ecstasy in powder form weighing 5.204 kilogrammes (kg) and cannabis weighing 489 grams at a house in Taman Bukit Indah, Iskandar Puteri at 3.20pm on March 21.

The man was also charged with distributing Erimin 5 pills weighing 36.9 kg and ecstasy pills weighing 865 grams in a car at the same place and same date at 4.15 pm.

The charge framed under Section 39B (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 punishable under Section 39B (2) of the same act provides the death sentence or life imprisonment and a minimum of 15 strokes of the rotan, if convicted.

The accused, who was unrepresented was also charged with possessing ketamine drugs weighing 850 grams and 53 grams respectively, in the same house and car, on the same day and time.

The offences framed under Section 12 (2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 punishable under Section 12 (3) of the same act carries a fine of up to RM100,000 or a maximum imprisonment of five years or both, if convicted.

Magistrate Hidayatul Syuhada Shamsudin set May 15 for mention, pending the submission of chemical reports. - Bernama