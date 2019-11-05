Jobless man charged with illegal money lending activities

KUANTAN: An unemployed man was charged at two separate sessions courts here today for running a money lending business without a license and possession of offensive weapons in a house here, last Wednesday.

Liau Kok Leong, 41, who was using crutches due to his broken left leg, pleaded not guilty when the charge, under Section 5 (2) of the Moneylenders Act 1951, was read out to him before Judge Siti Aminah Ghazali.

Liau, from Kajang, Selangor, was accused of offering financial loans to customers without a valid licence at 8.45am at a house in Taman Indah, Lorong Air Putih 30 here on Oct 30.

The charge carries a maximum fine of RM1 million, or a five-year jail term, or both, upon conviction.

During the court proceedings, deputy public prosecutor (DPP) Syarifah Nursyuhada Tuan Mamat proposed bail of RM80,000 in one surety, but Liau, who was not represented asked for the sum to be reduced, citing his financial status.

“I am jobless now, but I need to take care of my wife and children. I also take care of my aged parents,” he said.

The judge then set bail at RM50,000 with one surety and set a re-mention of the case on Dec 11.

Meanwhile, Liau also pleaded not guilty before Judge Dazuki Ali for possessing a machete measuring 48 cm in length and a yellow-coloured metal knuckle duster at the same place and date.

The charge under Section 7 (1) of the Corrosive, Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958 provides for imprisonment of not less than five years and a maximum of 10 years, upon conviction.

Dazuki fixed bail at RM15,000 in one surety. — Bernama