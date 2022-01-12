Jobless man charged with murder of 2 siblings

KUALA LUMPUR: An unemployed man was charged at the Selayang Magistrate’s Court here today in connection with the death of two siblings in a house fire in Kampung Baru Kundang, Rawang near here, last September.

Mohd Fauzi Selamat, 46, nodded when the charges was read out to him before Magistrate Nik Mohd Fadli Nik Azlan.

However, no plea was recorded as the murder case came under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Mohd Fauzi was charged with two counts or murder, involving the death of B. Diviyah, 19, and her three-year-old brother, B. Visnu at their house at Jalan Tambahan 2, Kampung Baru Kundang, Rawang near here.

He was charged with committing the offence between 10.10 am and 10.40 am on Sept 14, 2021.

The charges were framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code which carries the death penalty, if convicted.

The court set March 16 for mention of the case for submission of the autopsy and chemist reports.

Deputy public prosecutor Wan Nur Iman Wan Ahmad Afzal prosecuted, while the accused was unrepresented.

Lawyer Mahendren Naidu held a watching brief for the family of the victims. — Bernama