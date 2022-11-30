Jobless man charged with murder of step-daughter

KAJANG: A jobless man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with murdering his step-daughter last week.

C. Stephen Raj, 43, was alleged to have caused the death of the 11-year-old girl at a house in Taman Sri Ramal, here on Nov 21 at 11.33pm.

No plea was recorded from the accused after the charge was read out to him before Magistrate Nik Siti Norazlini Nik Mohamed Faiz.

The court fixed Jan 10 for mention.

Earlier, the media reported that a Serdang Hospital medical officer lodged a report on Nov 22 around midnight on a child who was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state.

The victim was confirmed to have died on the way to the hospital and an autopsy revealed the cause of death was believed to be due to intestinal perforation following blunt force trauma to the head and abdomen.

In addition, there were also injuries and bruises on the victim’s back, chest and arms. - Bernama