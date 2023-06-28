Jobless man charged with murdering mother

MUAR: An unemployed man was charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today with murdering his mother at a house in Taman Temiang Utama here last week.

Lim Seng Chai, 47, was alleged to have murdered his mother, Tan Choo Gek, 73, between 7 pm and 8.20 pm on June 18.

The charge framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, carries the death penalty or imprisonment for not less than 30 years but not exceeding 40 years, and if not sentenced to death, with whipping of not less than 12 strokes.

Lim nodded in understanding when the charge was read to him before Magistrate Analia Kamaruddin. However, no plea was recorded as the case is under the jurisdiction of High Court.

The court fixed July 27 for mention to obtain post-mortem and chemistry reports.

The accused was also ordered to undergo a mental evaluation at Permai Hospital in Johor Bahru. - Bernama