Jobless man detained for illegal possession of firearms

SIBU: A jobless man was arrested for allegedly possessing two homemade firearms at a longhouse at KM25.7 Jalan Oya here Friday night.

Sibu district deputy police chief Supt Collin Babat said they arrested the 31-year-old widower at about 11.45pm and seized a homemade shotgun (bakakuk), an air rifle and 21 marbles, believed to be used as ammunition, which were found in his room in the longhouse.

“Both the firearms did not have serial numbers and will be sent to the Armory for having the serviceability tested. The suspect also did not have a valid firearm licence and weapons permit,” he said in a statement yesterday.

A background check on the suspect found that he had no previous criminal record but investigations are still ongoing.

Collin said the suspect will be remanded tomorrow under Section 8 (a) of the Firearms Act 1960. - Bernama