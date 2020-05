KUALA LUMPUR: An unemployed man was fined RM2,500 in default six months jail by the Selayang magistrate’s court for trespassing into a surau and violating the third phase of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Magistrate Nik Mohd Fadli Nik Azlan handed the sentence to Mohd Norazman Ruslan, 30, after he pleaded guilty to the two charges.

For trespassing, he was fined RM1,500 in default three months jail while fined RM1,000 in default three months jail for defying the MCO.

The man committed the offence at Surau Ar-Rahmaniah, Jalan Batu 7 Gombak, Gombak here at 3.50pm on April 27.

The charge under Section 447 of the Penal Code provides for a jail term of up to six months or a fine not exceeding RM3,000, or both.

Asked by Nik Mohd Fadli on why he entered the surau, Mohd Norazman said he was seeking shelter from the rain while waiting for his friend.

Meanwhile, at the same court, 11 people, including three women, aged between 47 and 67, were each fined RM1,000 in default three months jail after they pleaded guilty to gathering for social activity by playing mahjong at a house in Selayang Utama, Gombak here at 3.15pm on April 22. — Bernama