Jobless man gets 30 months’ jail for snatch theft

KUALA LUMPUR: An unemployed man was sentenced to 30 months in jail by the Sessions Court here today for snatching a woman’s handbag last November.

Judge Siti Aminah Ghazali meted out the sentence on Hafiz Said, 38, after he pleaded guilty to snatching a handbag belonging to a 41-year-old woman which contained her identity card, driver’s licence, bank card, mobile phone, house and motorcycle keys and RM50 cash.

He was charged with committing the offence in front of a hotel in Jalan Sarikei Setapak, here at 3.40am, on Nov 28, according to Section 392 of the Penal Code which provides a maximum prison sentence of 14 years and can be fined or whipped.

The court ordered the prison sentence to run from the date of arrest on Dec 10.

According to the facts of the case, the accused snatched the victim’s handbag while riding a motorcycle in front of the hotel and was later nabbed at a house in Taman Gembira, here on Dec 10.

Deputy public prosecutor Wan Ahmad Hakimi Wan Ahmad Jaafar conducted the prosecution while the accused was represented by counsel Tai Zee How. - Bernama