KUALA LUMPUR: A jobless man was sentenced to three months’ jail and fined RM300, in default 14 days’ jail, by the magistrate’s court here today after he pleaded guilty to stealing three rolls of cables worth RM300 last Saturday.

Magistrate Umzarul An Nur Umar meted out the sentence on Noorizuan Alwi, 38, and ordered him to serve the jail term from the date of arrest on Feb 2.

Noorizuan admitted to stealing the cables belonging to Syarikat Sapura Research Sdn Bhd at Jalan Rejang, Section10 Wangsa Maju here at 8am on Feb 2.

The charge framed under Section 380 of the Penal Code provides for a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine, if convicted.

Earlier in mitigation the accused, who was not represented, appealed for a lighter sentence claiming that he had repented and had to take care of his mother. — Bernama