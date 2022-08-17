‘Jobseekers not being choosy about careers’

PETALING JAYA: Employers and industries need to be aware of jobseekers’ demands as this will help close the gap and ensure employment objectives are met, and the right candidates are selected for specific career roles, said experts.

Human resource specialist Thila Suppiah said the move is essential given that Covid-19 brought the nation to a halt two years ago, which led to massive job losses.

“Jobseekers are smarter now, especially after the pandemic. They want to give their best contribution to a company or institution. They also want the room to grow in pursuit of this goal. Similarly, they’ve taken stock to re-evaluate the time they spend with their families. This is a great (mindset) shift from 2019,” she told theSun.

Sabah Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Yakub Khan had recently said jobseekers in Sabah had not taken the opportunity to fill vacancies offered at four career carnivals held in the state since January.

He said of the 13,313 vacancies available during the four carnivals held in Sandakan, Semporna, Kota Kinabalu and Kota Belud, only 983 individuals managed to secure employment.

Thila said it was not fair to put the blame on potential employees.

“Jobseekers are not being choosy and it’s not about gaining status as they want to build a career. This is a fair assessment since we have gone through a dramatic change spurred by the pandemic.”

She added that industry players would have to list the benefits of working for them to attract talent, including flexible working hours and possibly a change to a hybrid mode, noting that it was incumbent on job fair organisers to be aware of their target group.

“There must be a mix of positions with different industry players, not just catering to entry-level positions but also experienced jobseekers,” she said, adding that research needs to be done to know the direction of employment, which includes the use of technology.

Dragonfire Corporate Solutions Sdn Bhd general manager Hanie-Razaif Bohlender echoed this sentiment, saying that most job seekers had discovered different strengths and skills which they never knew they had.

“They are now better equipped with the knowledge that they have choices based on options presented to them. They now take more care in choosing the right place to dedicate their time in being employed again,” she said.

Meanwhile, jobseeker and former researcher Roz Kamal, 50, said she had to dip into her savings while working for a delivery company for the past five years.

She wanted to meet a target of earning RM150 a day, working 16 hours daily.

But she failed and only earned less than RM1,500 a month.

Roz said employers are hiring younger staff, with most being 35 years old or below, and having a minimum diploma qualification.

Former talent recruiter Christina Lee offers a ray of hope to seniors.

She believes there are other considerations when a company goes on a recruitment drive and for some, experience still counts for a lot.

“It depends on each company’s direction, its vision and what it wants in the short and long term. A person must position himself in such a way that portrays him favourably to a potential employer.

“A video resume can raise a person’s chances of getting a job. It’s about integrating yourself during the interview process,” she said.