Joe Biden congratulates Anwar, commends Malaysia’s inspiring democracy

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today received a congratulatory message from United States (US) President Joe Biden, who also commended Malaysia’s inspiring democracy in the 15th General Election (GE15) last November.

Anwar said the US President also expressed commitment to deepen its relations with Malaysia including in the areas of digital economy, climate crisis, and energy security.

“I look forward to working closely with him (Biden) for the mutual benefit of our people,” Anwar said as he uploaded the congratulatory message from Biden on Facebook today.

Biden in his note dated Jan 24, said as democracies around the world face unprecedented challenges, Malaysia’s election demonstrated that democracies can deliver.

“Millions of Malaysians stepped up and made their voices heard - casting their ballots in the general election, many for the first time.

“Civic engagement is the cornerstone of free and open societies and Malaysians have inspired people around the world with their commitment to exercising their fundamental freedom,” he said.

Biden also pointed out that the relationship between both countries was built on a strong foundation of the ever-growing economy, security and people-to-people ties which have also helped strengthen freedom, security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.

“In the years ahead, I look forward to deepening our partnership even further - including working together to build inclusive economic growth and resilient supply chains through the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.

“Together, we can advance a free, open, secure and prosperous region - one that benefits both of our people,” he added.

Anwar took his oath of office as Malaysia’s 10th Prime Minister before Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara on Nov 24 last year. - Bernama