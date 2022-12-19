Johari Abdul appointed as Dewan Rakyat speaker

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Gurun assemblyman Datuk Johari Abdul was elected as the new Speaker of Dewan Rakyat to replace Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun.

Johari, who was proposed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim garnered 147 votes against the opposition’s nominee, former Home Minister Tan Sri Mohd Radzi Sheikh Ahmad, who obtained only 74 votes.

The motion to elect the new Speaker was made soon after the First Meeting of the First Session of the 15th Parliament began at 10 am.

Dewan Rakyat secretary Nizam Mydin Bacha Mydin said he received the written nominations for Johari and Mohd Radzi on Dec 5.

On Dec 18, Azhar Azizan officially stepped down as the Speaker after holding the post since July 13, 2020.

Meanwhile, Johari after taking his oath of office said that it was a great honour and a huge responsibility for him to fulfil for the country.

“I do solemnly pledge to do my level best to fulfil the responsibility entrusted to me. All my experiences as an Administrative and Diplomatic officer, businessman, Member of Parliament (MP) and assemblyman will be used to fulfil his huge responsibility,” he said.

Johari, who is also the former Sungai Petani MP, also called on all MPs to respect his position as the Speaker on the basis of responsibility and not on personal capacity.

He also reminded them to use the Dewan Rakyat as a platform to build and convey wise and constructive views and to always put the interests of the country above their political and personal goals.

The meeting continues with the swearing-in of all 222 MPs who won their respective seats in the recently concluded 15th General Election. - Bernama