Johari Abdul clocks in for first time at Dewan Rakyat Speaker’s office

KUALA LUMPUR: A day after being elected, Speaker of Dewan Rakyat Datuk Johari Abdul today clocked into his office at the Parliament Building here as a symbolic start of his official duties.

Johari arrived at 8.58 am and was greeted by Deputy Speaker Alice Lau, Chief Administrator Datuk Nor Yahati Awang and Dewan Rakyat Secretary Dr Nizam Mydin Bacha Mydin.

Johari then proceed to preside over the second day of the First Meeting of the First Session of the 15th Parliament, the first under the Unity Government led by 10th Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Yesterday, Johari, who is the former Gurun assemblyman, was elected as the new Speaker with 147 votes to replace Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun who stepped down on Dec 18. - Bernama