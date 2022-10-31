Johari Abdul elected as new opposition leader in Kedah state assembly

ALOR SETAR: Gurun Assemblyman Datuk Johari Abdul, of PKR, has been unanimously elected as the new Opposition Leader in the Kedah State Assembly.

Johari said the election was made during the break session of the State Assembly sitting today.

“Alhamdulillah, all my 10 colleagues in Pakatan Harapan unanimously agreed to give me a chance to replace (former Kedah Amanah chairman) Datuk Phahrolrazi (Mohd Zawawi) as the Opposition Leader in the State Assembly.

“InsyaAllah, I’ll do my utmost best to ensure we become a constructive and best opposition for the state,” he said when met by reporters at Wisma Darul Aman here, today.

He thanked Phahrolrazi, who is Alor Mengkudu Assemblyman, for his contributions as the Opposition Leader in the State Assembly.

“He (Phahrolrazi) has provided insightful views and ideas in this assembly. So the opposition in Kedah will continue to ensure that the role continues to be played as best as possible,“ he added.

Phahrolrazi was sacked as Kedah Amanah chairman yesterday for allegedly breaching the party’s constitution and acting against its interests. – Bernama