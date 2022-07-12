Johari confirms in race for Dewan Rakyat’s speaker job

PETALING JAYA: Former Sungai Petani MP Datuk Johari Abdul has reportedly confirmed that his name is among the candidates that are proposed as the Dewan Rakyat Speaker.

The PKR’s Gurun assemblyman told Malaysiakini that a few names have already been submitted by all parties and it is understood that his name is among them.

“Maybe (I will be the speaker),” Johari was quoted saying.

Last Thursday, incumbent Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun said that he had to vacate his seat at the stroke of midnight on Dec 18.