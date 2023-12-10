Johari: Don’t attack the Dewan Rakyat Speaker

KUALA LUMPUR: Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul (pix) today urged all Members of Parliament (MPs) to not ‘attack’ or question his decisions during the Parliament sitting.

He also reminded them not to ivolve him in ‘political games’, and that his role as the Speaker, was to solve the problem faced by the people.

“The attack on the Speaker would not serve any purpose. I was not elected by any political party but selected under the Federal Constitution.

“If you do not like me, submit a motion. That’s all. Get me out of here. But as long as I am here, where there are Standing Orders, listen to them. Do not play games. I do not play any political games.

“I beg you, don’t argue with the Speaker because you will not gain anything,” he said before the debate on the Suruhanjaya Industri Perkhidmatan Air Negara (Amendment) Bill 2023 today.

He said this after Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim (PN-Arau) questioned the Speaker’s ruling to allow the motion from Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari (PH-Sungai Petani) to the Special Chamber first, even though Shahidan had tabled his motion earlier than Dr Mohammed Taufiq. -Bernama