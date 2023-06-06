Johari receives courtesy call from Hungarian parliament deputy speaker

KUALA LUMPUR: Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul today received a courtesy call from the Deputy Speaker of the Hungarian Parliament, Dr Lajos Olah, at his office in the Parliament Building here.

During the 30-minute visit, Johari and Olah discussed current issues and bilateral ties between the two countries.

After the discussion, Olah was invited to observe the Dewan Rakyat sitting and visit the Senate hall.

Meanwhile, in the Dewan Rakyat, deputy speaker Alice Lau Kiong Yieng who was chairing the sitting today welcomed Olah and his delegation to observe the session.

“The Dewan welcomes the presence of the delegation. May the presence of Olah and his delegation further enhance the bilateral relationship between the Parliament of Malaysia and Parliament of Hungary,” said Alice Lau.

Earlier, Olah also had a working luncheon with his counterpart Datuk Ramli Mohd Nor in downtown Kuala Lumpur, here.

Olah is on a four-day working visit to the country that started yesterday (June 5). - Bernama