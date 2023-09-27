Johari visits agriculture companies on final day of official visit to China

BEIJING: Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul ended his official visit to Beijing, China today after being taken to visit two large agriculture companies in the Republic.

Johari and the Malaysian delegation visited China's largest food and agriculture company COFCO Corporation (COFCO) and held a meeting with its chairman Lyu Jun and president Luan Richeng.

In the meeting, Johari expressed Malaysia's desire to increase the productivity and efficiency of the country's agricultural sector through technology transfer from Chinese firms such as COFCO.

“Malaysia also wants to further expand cooperation between the two countries in the palm oil trade in addition to strengthening Malaysia’s market position and dominance in China through the exchange of best practices.

“This will also definitely benefit the micro, small and medium industry players for the palm oil industry in Malaysia,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Johari and the delegation also visited the headquarters of leading agricultural robot technology company AlForceTech Technology Co Ltd which provides intelligent machinery for agriculture.

They also witnessed a demonstration of a smart crop harvesting robot which had the potential to boost the agricultural yield in Malaysia.

Johari led the delegation from the Malaysian Parliament on an official visit to Beijing which began on Sept 23 at the invitation of his counterpart, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of the People's Republic of China, Zhao Leji, following a bilateral meeting between the legislative leaders at the Malaysian Parliament in May.

The delegation included Deputy Speaker Alice Lau Kiong Yeng; Member of the Special Select Committee on Nation Building, Education and Human Resource Development M. Kulasegaran; Member of the Special Select Committee on Finance and Economy Datuk Awang Hashim; and Member of the All-Party Parliamentary Group Malaysia - Sustainable Development Goals (APPGM-SDG) Chiew Choon Man. -Bernama