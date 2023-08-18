Johari was firm, committed and concerned over people’s welfare

KUANTAN: Pahang Local Government, Housing, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman, Datuk Seri Johari Harun was firm, committed and deeply concerned over the welfare of the people and his friends.

The Pelangai state assemblyman was well-liked and respected by others and news of his death in the tragic Beechcraft 390 (Premier 1) plane crash on the Guthrie Highway near Bandar Elmina in Shah Alam, Selangor today, shocked many.

Pahang State Assembly speaker Datuk Seri Mohd Sharkar Shamsudin said Johari, 53, who was also a corporate figure was a soft spoken person who showed respect to others, especially those who are older and more experienced.

“We were like brothers, very close because we were together in Umno. After being appointed as Pahang State Eecutive Council (MMK) member we discussed a lot because I was handling his portfolio before this.

“In fact, we should have had a discussion yesterday as both of us had some matters to settle at the State Secretary office, but it did not happen because he left immediately even though he had initially agreed to meet... he was probably pressed for time,“ he said when contacted here today.

Mohd Sharkar was a state executive councillor and held the environmental portfolio before the Pahang legislative assembly was dissolved last year.

Meanwhile, the Parent-Teacher Association chairman of Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Bukit Piatu in Bentong, Amir Rozaini Abdul Rani said Johari was a meticulous person who always ensured tasks were swiftly completed, especially if it involved the welfare of students.

He recalled asking Johari, while officiating an event at the school, for help to add more roofed walkways for the students, and to his pleasant surprise, officials acted on the request almost immediately.

Amir Rozaini, however, went on to say that this was not uncommon from a person like Johari as since he became Johari’s executive secretary he got to know that it was a reflection of his true characteristics.

“At that time, he was Bentong Umno youth chief and very approachable. But as he aged, compounded with further responsibilities, he adopted a stricter approach, especially over work. We had to be ready with answers as he would constantly conduct follow-ups on his tasks.

“He was a caring person. If someone dies or gets sick, he will make every effort to pay his last respects or visit, if not, he will send a representative,“ he said.

Amir Rozaini said the last time he met Johari was on Tuesday at an event in Bentong where he handed over a state government donation cheque for schools and he repeatedly ordered that the money be used in the best way possible.

Meanwhile, Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Datuk Dr Wan Mohammad Zaidi Wan Isa described Johari as someone who often reminded him to put serving the people as his top priority.

“Before being appointed as an exco, he always asked about our welfare, and his concern towards us continued when we were officially under his portfolio,“ he said.

Pahang PAS commissioner Rosli Abdul Jabar, who also expressed his condolences to Johari’s family, described him as a person who was committed to the trust given to him even though he had just held the position.

A Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) light business jet aircraft flying from Langkawi to the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang crashed at about 2.50 pm, killing the six passengers and two crew on board and a motorcyclist and a motorist on the ground.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke had said earlier that Johari, 53, was listed on the passenger manifest of the ill-fated aircraft.

He had also said that the five others on the list were Kharil Azwan Jamaludin, Shaharul Amir Omar, Mohd Naim Fawwaz Mohamed Muaidi, Muhammad Taufiq Mohd Zaki and Idris Abdol Talib, and the two pilots were Shahrul Kamal Roslan and Heikal Aras Abdul Azim.

Loke said, however, that the identities of the two victims on the ground would be confirmed through the police investigation. - Bernama