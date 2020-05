ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Johor State Government will implement the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) as announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on May 1, starting from today.

Mentri Besar Datuk Ir Hasni Mohammad (pix) said the state government was prepared to face all the odds and was confident of having adequate quarantine centres and medical expertise.

To ensure the success of the CMCO in the state, the local authorities (PBTs), Johor State Health Department as well as the District Health Office, the Royal Malaysia Police and the Johor National Security Council will work together, he told reporters at his office here today.

On the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the Federal government, Hasni said modifications to the SOP could be made if the local authorities found there was a need to do so.

“We were told by the Federal government that we do not have to follow exactly.. it depends on the capacity of each authority.

“If an SOP requires it to be modified, then the government has authorised the local authorities to do so,” he said.

In addition, Hasni said the state government would focus on guarding the state’s border as Johor had many entry points besides neighbouring Singapore.

“We have already made sure that the relevant agencies have adequate resources and have studied the SOP set by the Federal government and based on the capabilities of all the agencies including the police, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency and related agencies... the SOP set allows for tight border control in Johor,” he said.

In addition, Johor took the initiative to develop the ‘Jejak Johor’ application to monitor the movement of individuals for safety purposes.