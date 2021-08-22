Johor allocates additional RM11.1 mln for assemblymen, JPKD to assist rakyat

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Johor government has allocated an additional RM11.1 million to all state assemblymen and State Constituency Special Coordination Committees (JPKD) to assist those who are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In announcing the matter, Menteri Besar Datuk Ir Hasni Mohammad (pix) said it involved an allocation of RM150,000 each to all 56 assemblymen and RM100,000 to 27 JKPDs.

“I hope this allocation can be used to safeguard the welfare of the people in all constituencies,” he said at the fourth session of the 14th State Assembly sitting at Bangunan Sultan Ismail, Kota Iskandar here, today.

Besides the state government, various agencies including the Johor Islamic Religious Council were also active in providing assistance to the community, he added.

The Benut assemblyman said this in response to a supplementary question from Aminolhuda Hassan (PH-Parit Yaani) on the types of aid provided by agencies other than the state government.

Earlier, Hasni said the Johor government had announced three series of the Ihsan Johor Economic Stimulus Package (PRE), namely PRE Ihsan Johor 1.0, PRE Ihsan Johor 2.0 and PRE Ihsan Johor 3.0, with a total allocation of RM491.25 million covering 103 initiatives.

The PRE Ihsan Johor 3.0 alone contained 33 initiatives with an allocation of RM210.43 million.

“To date, RM90.39 million or 42.96 per cent was spent with eight initiatives completed. The initiatives have benefitted a total of 423,691 recipients,” he said.

-Bernama