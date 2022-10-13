Johor allocates RM500,000 to deck up Little India

JOHOR BAHRU: The state government has allocated RM500,000 to develop and spruce up Little India which is situated in the center of the city here.

Johor Menteri Besar, Datuk Onn Hafiz said besides that, an additional RM100,000 was also approved for the Johor Bahru Hindu Crematorium.

“As it is a busy area which is frequented by the Indian community (Little India), we approved an allocation of RM500,000 to brighten up the place.

“For a start, we have approved RM100,000 for the Johor Bahru Hindu Crematorium,” he said in his speech when officiating the opening of the Deepavali Bazaar here last night.

Also present were Johor State Tourism, Environment, Heritage and Culture Committee K Raven Kumar, Johor MIC liaison chairman R Vidyanathan and Little India Cultural Association chairman Datuk N Vellayan

Meanwhile, Raven Kumar said Little India on Jalan Ungku Puan which is the identity and symbol of the Indian community as it is the hot spot during the Deepavali festival.

“We need this place, this is the identity and symbol of the Indian community in Johor, regardless of where people are from, whether Segamat or Kota Tinggi, this place is the focus.

“Good news for the Indian community (allocation) in this place (Little India). The Menteri Besar is always helpful and has showed concern about the needs of the Indian community,” he added. - Bernama