Johor allocates RM78 million in preparation of possible floods

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government has allocated RM78 million to clean up rivers, drains and water reservoirs to prepare for possible floods.

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor said the work were carried out in phases by 16 local authorities (PBT) in the state since last year.

He said the locations included the 100 flood hot spot areas that were detected within the PBT supervision area, with most of them being in this district, adding that the clean up also involved residential areas.

“We are doing this with the cooperation of various parties, including the Department of Irrigation and Drainage. Some of tasks can be completed in three to six months,“ he told reporters after officiating the UDA 2023 Carnival at Angsana Johor Bahru Mall here today.

Meanwhile on the construction of affordable houses, Mohd Jafni said the state government welcomes the cooperation of developers who are willing to build houses that cost RM300,000 and below.

“Previously, developers were worried about these affordable homes not being sold, but now they need not fear as the state government will help market the properties involved, we will help sell them to the target group.

“We have also held a meeting with 57 developer companies before, and from that meeting, we got a commitment to build 14,000 affordable housing units throughout the state,“ he said.

He was confident that with the cooperation of developers, the target set by the state government to build 30,000 affordable housing units by 2026, could be realised.-Bernama