Johor allows one third of mosque capacity during Friday prayers

JOHOR BARU: Johor has decided to increase the number of Friday prayers congregation members in mosques and suraus to one-third of their full capacity compared to 40 previously, effective this Friday.

Johor Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Tosrin Jarvanthi said at the behest of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, Friday prayers and the five obligatory prayers in congregation can be performed as long as social distancing during the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) is adhered to.

The permission is also applicable to Hari Raya Aidiladha prayers, he said adding that suraus that wish to hold Aidiladha congregational prayers must obtain the approval from the district kadi.

“Women are also allowed to perform the five obligatory prayers and Hari Raya Aidiladha prayers in congregation. However, foreign nationals are still not allowed as per the National Security Council standard operating procedure (SOP),” he told reporters, here today.

Tosrin, however said, all religious gatherings such as talks and lectures at mosques and surau premises are still not allowed to be held.

On the sacrificial rituals this year, Tosrin said slaughtering is encouraged at 31 slaughterhouses which had been granted a permanent and temporary licence, while the meat distribution must be held in mosques and suraus.

However, mosques and suraus with slaughter facilities and space can submit applications to the Veterinary Department, but only 20 people are allowed at a time and they must take turns to perform the slaughtering. - Bernama