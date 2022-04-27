Johor announces May 2 as occasional holiday

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Johor government has announced May 2 as a special holiday or occasional holiday.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (pix) said this applied to all state government departments, statutory bodies, local authorities, government-linked companies and private companies.

He said the power to consider approving the occasional holiday was in accordance with Section 9 (1) of the Holidays Act 1951 (Act 369) and the state government took into account various matters in allowing the holiday, among them being Labour Day on May 1 (Sunday) and Johor does not have a replacement holiday.

“The Labour day celebration is on Sunday, for Johor, our weekend is on Friday and Saturday.

“So, Johor is not involved in the replacement holiday on May 2. Those who did not apply for leave on that date will have to go to work because it’s a normal working day,” he said in a statement today.

Onn Hafiz said the occasional holiday would facilitate families’ travel plans to celebrate Hari Raya Aidifitri, thus reducing traffic congestion and the risk of accidents.

“(So) it will give them more time to celebrate the festive season and spend more time with their families,” he said. - Bernama