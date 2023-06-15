Johor approved 205 investment projects worth RM10.6b in 1Q 2023

ISKANDAR PUTERI: A total of 205 projects in the manufacturing and service sectors involving a committed investment value of approximately RM10.6 billion were approved in Johor in the first quarter of 2023 (1Q 2023).

Johor State Investment, Trade and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Lee Ting Han said 58 of the projects were in the manufacturing sector with a total committed investment of RM1.8 billion, adding that the projects were expected to create 3,013 jobs.

“Meanwhile, a total of 147 projects in the service sector with a total committed investment of RM8.76 billion were approved, which are expected to create 298 jobs,” he said during today’s session of the 15th Johor State Legislative Assembly today.

Lee (BN-Paloh) said the total committed investment rose by 221 per cent year-on-year in 1Q 2023 from RM3.3 billion registered in 1Q 2022.

“In the manufacturing sector, foreign direct investment accounted for RM1.35 billion, while domestic direct investment stood at RM450 million.

“The manufacturing sector, which is divided into 12 sub-sectors saw the electrical and electronics sub-sector receiving the highest investment at RM1.12 billion, followed by fabricated metal products (RM185 million), chemicals and chemical products (RM90 million), paper, printing and publishing (RM76 million), and food manufacturing (RM73 million),” he said.

As for the service sector, projects with Malaysia Digital status recorded the highest investment value at RM5.85 billion, followed by information and communication (RM1.61 billion), real estate (RM911 million), utilities (RM284 million) and distributive trade (RM56 million).

Lee said this in response to a question from Datuk Mohamad Najib Samuri (BN-Parit Yaani) who requested detailed information about new investments Johor had received in 1Q 2023. -Bernama