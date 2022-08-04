Johor approves RM500K to build Sri Maha Mariamman Temple

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor government approved an allocation amounting to RM500,000 for the construction of the Sri Maha Mariamman Paripalana Saba Temple in Pasir Gudang.

In announcing the matter, Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the 105-year-old temple was originally located at Blue River Estate, Pasir Gudang, but it was relocated several times before remaining in its current location.

He said the state government also approved the local community’s application for a burial site for the Indian community in Tanjung Langsat.

“I had the opportunity to visit the temple and was also briefed by the committee on the relocation of the temple. The state government is committed to continuing to provide for the well-being of Bangsa Johor,” he said in a post on his Facebook yesterday. — Bernama