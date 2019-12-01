Johor assembly approves motion compelling reps to declare assets

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Johor State Assembly today approved a motion compelling all state assemblymen to declare their assets.

The motion was proposed by Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal and debated by four assemblymen comprising Ir Khairuddin A Rahim (PH-Senggarang), Dr Chong Fat Full (PH-Pemanis), Datuk Ir Hasni Mohamad (BN-Benut) and R. Vidyananthan (BN-Kahang).

The motion was later approved by 39 Pakatan Harapan assemblymen, Barisan Nasional (16) and PAS (1).

Dr Sahruddin when submitting the proposal, said the declaration was necessary because currently there was no law that required the assemblymen to declare their assets.

“The resolution made by the State Assembly will bind all assemblymen. If they do not comply with the Assembly’s decision, they can be referred to the State Assembly’s Rights and Privileges Committee,” he said on the last day of the Johor state legislative assembly in Kota Iskandar here, today.

Dr Sahruddin said the declaration should be made by the assemblymen, their spouses and children and trustees by filling out a Statutory Declaration Form assigned by Johor assembly speaker, Suhaizan Kaiat.

The Statutory Declaration Form was for asset declaration, additional asset declaration and disposal of assets.

He said the form should be sent to Suhaizan within six months until June 1, 2020, from the date the proposal was approved and a copy to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

Earlier, all state excos were required to declare their assets in measures implemented by the Federal government. - Bernama