Johor assembly approves RM1.73b state budget for 2023

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Johor state assembly (DUN) has approved a RM1.73 billion budget for next year.

The state budget, which would have a surplus of RM2.44 million, was debated for seven days at the 56-member DUN.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (pix), in his winding-up speech at the assembly, noted that this would be the first surplus budget in three years after deficit budgets in the last two years due to the pandemic.

“For 2023, we take into consideration the uncertainties in the economy and markets to ensure that all initiatives can be implemented so that any adverse impact can be minimised,” he said.

Onn Hafiz, the state assemblyman for Machap, added that fiscal controls would need to be tightened to ensure that the state’s reserves are in good order.

He said the state budget was formulated after getting feedback from all stakeholders to ensure that the Maju Johor 2030 agenda can be realised. - Bernama