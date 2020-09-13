Johor Assembly extends condolences over demise of two former assemblymen

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Johor Legislative Assembly today extended its condolences to the families of the two former state assemblymen who died last May.

Assembly speaker Suhaizan Kaiat (pix) expressed the condolences before the oral question and answer session of the Second Meeting of the Third Term of the 14th State Legislative Assembly began.

“With great sadness, I wish to inform that Datuk Hashim Rais, the former Bukit Naning assemblyman who had served from Aug 3, 1986, to Oct 4, 1990, died on May 22.

“We are also saddened to inform that former state executive council member Hasmuni Salim who was also former Benut and Pengerang assemblyman from April 22, 1982, to Aug 12, 1986, and from August 1986 to October 1999 respectively, died on May 30,“ he said. — Bernama