Johor Assembly passes lowering of age limit of candidates for state seats

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Johor State Assembly today passed an amendment to the 1895 Johor Constitution to lower the age of candidates for state seats from 21 years to 18 years.

The amendment on the age limit in Clause 16 of the Second Part of the State Constitution was proposed by Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad and seconded by Semarang Assemblyman Datuk Samsolbari Jamali. It was passed unanimously after the third reading.

Hasni, when tabling the bill, said it was one of the various ongoing initiatives by the state government to empower the young people.

With this development, Johor has joined Pahang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Pahang in amending the state constitution to reduce the age limit from 21 years to 18 years of candidates for state seats. — Bernama