JOHOR BARU: Fifty-six Johor state legislative assemblymen (Adun) were summoned for an audience with the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, at Bangunan Sultan Ibrahim, Bukit Timbalan near here, apparently in connection with current political developments in the state.

Observations by Bernama found that vehicles conveying the assemblymen began arriving at Bangunan Sultan Ibrahim as early as 1.05pm.

The vehicle bearing Sultan Ibrahim arrived at the building at 2.44pm, followed by the vehicle of Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal seven minutes later.

At 3.25pm, the vehicle bearing the Regent of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, was seen entering the compound.

Earlier, among the state legislators seen were International Trade, Investment and Utilities Committee chairman Jimmy Puah Wee Tse (Bukit Batu Adun); Education, Health and Human Resources Committee chairman Aminolhuda Hassan (Parit Yaani Adun); and Youth, Sports and Culture Committee chairman Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar (Semerah Adun).

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (Gambir Adun) who is also the MP for Pagoh, and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president, was present too.

Leader of the Opposition at the state legislative assembly, Datuk Hasni Mohammad (Benut Adun) was also spotted.

It was confirmed that several other assemblymen were not able to be present as they were still in Kuala Lumpur in the wake of the current political developments in the country.

Among these were Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub (Simpang Jeram Adun) who is also the MP for Pulai, and Parti Amanah Negara deputy president, as well as Mazlan Bujang (Puteri Wangsa Adun) who is also Johor Bersatu chairman.

The Johor state legislative assembly has 56 seats, out of which both Umno and DAP have 14 each, Bersatu (11), Amanah (9), PKR (5), MIC (2) and PAS (1). - Bernama