Johor Bahru Umno division election on May 27

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Bahru Umno Division’s election process which was previously postponed and suspended in March, will be held at 9 am on May 27.

The matter was confirmed by the state Umno Liaison Committee secretary Datuk Abdul Halim Suleiman, but he said the venue of the election has not yet been finalised as it is subject to the Johor Bahru Division Umno caretaker Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad.

“We (Johor Umno) were given the responsibility to coordinate the matter, but Johor Bahru Division will issue a notice within 14 days,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Abdul Halim who is also Tebrau Umno Division chief said the election process will involve all positions at the divisional level including the permanent chairman, division chief, deputy chief and vice chief.

On March 18, the Johor Bahru Umno Division’s election process was reportedly postponed and suspended after there were allegations that ballot papers exceeded the number of delegates present.

Then on April 1, Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin was reported to have said that the Johor Bahru Umno Division election process that was postponed and suspended will be handled by the state Umno Liaison Committee.

Previously, the Umno election process was handled by the Umno Election Committee (JPU). - Bernama