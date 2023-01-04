Johor Bahru Umno division election process taken over by state liaison committee

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Bahru Umno division election process which has been postponed and suspended since March 18, will be taken over by the state Umno liaison body, said Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

Previously, the Umno election process was handled by the Umno election committee (JPU).

In confirming the matter, Mohamed Khaled who is also Johor Umno liaison committee chairman said the liaison committee secretary Datuk Abdul Halim Suleiman will be in charge of the division’s elections.

“...the secretary will see and discuss when it would be appropriate to hold another meeting and ensure that it runs smoothly.

“We want it done at the soonest time possible but we need to take into account that it is now the month of Ramadan and unlike other divisions that will only involve the division chief, here, it looks like all (committee members) will be involved, so we need to discuss.

“We don’t want later on when we hold the meeting only a few will attend. We want all to be there as we don’t want to hear grouses or criticism after everything has been decided,“ said Mohamed Khaled after chairing the first Johor Umno liaison committee meeting for 2023/2026 term at Bangunan Umno Johor, here today.

Also present was the new Johor Umno liaison lineup.

On March 18, the election process for the Johor Bahru Umno division was postponed and suspended following allegations that there were more votes than the number of delegations present.

The decision was made by Johor Bahru Umno permanent chairman Azmi Samin after being informed of the matter by the division’s election committee (JPU) chairman Sonawan Mad Som.

The Johor Bahru division was in the limelight when its long time chief Tan Sri Shahrir Samad announced that he would not defend the post.

The contest for the post is a straight fight between newly elected Umno Youth vice-chief Mohd Hairi Md Shah and former Johor Bahru deputy chief Datuk Yahya Jaafar. - Bernama