Johor Bahru Umno division election to be held May 27: Khaled

KOTA TINGGI: The Johor Bahru Umno Division election that has been postponed since March 18 will be held on May 27 at the Berjaya Waterfront Hotel, here.

Umno vice president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin who is also Johor Umno Liaison Body chairman, said so far, there had been no change to the date and location of the election.

“I believe everyone is looking forward to this (election), especially Umno members and representatives,“ he told reporters at the 2023 Perdana Aidilfitri celebration ceremony at Dewan Felda Lok Heng Barat, here, today.

Earlier, State Umno Liaison Body secretary Datuk Abdul Halim Suleiman said the election process would involve the positions of permanent chairman, division chief as well deputy and vice chiefs.

Umno Youth vice chief Mohd Hairi Mad Shah and former Johor Bahru Umno deputy division chief Datuk Yahya Jaafar are vying for the division chief’s post which was previously held by former Johor Bahru MP Tan Sri Shahrir Samad for four decades.

On March 18, the election process for the division was suspended and postponed following allegations that ballot papers exceeded the number of delegates present. - Bernama