Johor bans political activities in mosques, surau

KULAI: No political activities are allowed to be held in mosques and surau in Johor with immediate effect.

Johor Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Tosrin Jarvanthi said the decision was made by the Mosque and Surau Management Division of the Johor Islamic Religious Department (JAINJ).

He said it is the responsibility of the district kadi to ensure the mosques and surau in their respective area are not used as a venue for political activities, including by political leaders, to give talks.

“The Mosque and Surau Management Division of JAINJ has decided not to allow any political leaders, even from the government, to use mosques and surau for any political activities,“ he told a press conference here today.

The Election Commission (EC) has set March 12 as the polling date for the Johor state election, with Feb 26 as nomination day, while early voting is on March 8. — Bernama