JOHOR BARU: Johor Baru MP Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir stuck to his plan to attend the breaking of fast event at the Gurdwara Sahib here tonight despite being heavily criticised and protested by many.

Akmal was seen arriving at the Iftar Muhibbah event at 6.46pm and was greeted by Gurdwara Sahib Johor Baru president Manjit Singh Rakmu.

In addition to the Sikh community, the event was also attended by about 250 people from the Malaysian Chinese Muslim Association (MACMA) and the Johor Baru Indian Muslim Mosque congregation who then sat at 30 long tables being prepared for the “buka puasa”.

Also present at the ceremony were MACMA vice-president Mohd Shaiful Choo and Johor Baru Indian Muslim Mosque deputy chairman Muhyidin Hamid.

Met after the programme, Akmal said he was aware that the event had been heavily criticised on social media but he decided to continue with it due to its good and positive purposes.

“For me, this is just a small step for us to understand and respect each other especially when racial polemics are often played by certain parties.

“... and this may pose a big challenge for any party who wants to inculcate understanding or mutual respect between different cultures and communities,“ he said.

Earlier today, Akmal was heavily criticised by netizen on social media platform after the invitation for the event was posted on Facebook by a group calling itself Ops Johor.

The loudest criticism was from Johor Baru Umno youth chief Mohd Hairi Mad Shah who described Akmal’s behaviour as insensitive towards the fellow Muslims. — Bernama