JOHOR BARU: The door of Johor Baru Parliamentary Service Centre here was splashed with red paint in an incident early this morning.

Johor Baru MP Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said a chicken carcass and a threat message were also found thrown in front of the door.

He said the incident was discovered by service centre employees at 7.20am.

“A report had been made by my staff. I am leaving the matter to police to carry out the investigation,” he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, South Johor Baru police chief ACP Shahurinain Jais when contacted by Bernama confirmed the incident.

“An investigation on the report is being carried out,” he said. — Bernama