Johor Bersatu congratulates Muhyiddin on PM appointment

JOHOR BARU: Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) has congratulated Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) on his appointment as the 8th prime minister.

Johor Bersatu, in a statement here tonight, said it also fully supports the leadership of the MP for Pagoh and Gambir state assemblyman as the Bersatu president.

“We also urge all Johor Bersatu MPs to support Muhyiddin as the new prime minister.

“Our thanks also go to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for his service and sacrifices for Bersatu and the country,“ it said.

Bersatu also thanked Bukit Kepong assemblyman and former Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal for his services.

Muhyiddin was sworn in as the prime minister this morning. - Bernama