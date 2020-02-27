Johor BN, Bersatu to discuss names for new MB today: Hasni

JOHOR BARU: Johor Barisan Nasional (BN) and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) will hold discussions today to finalise the list of proposed names for the Mentri Besar’s post following the Johor Ruler’s consent for a new coalition government to be formed.

This was confirmed today by Johor BN chairman Datuk Ir Hasni Mohammad when contacted by Bernama earlier today.

“The Mentri Besar post, let me discuss the matter with Johor Bersatu chairman Mazlan Bujang.

“I will only inform (the media) once we have it (shortlisted candidates), but the meeting on this will be held today,“ he said.

Hasni said the final list of proposed Mentri Besar candidates will be presented to the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar for consent latest tomorrow.

“Let Tuanku (Sultan Ibrahim) make the final decision as agreed by both parties,” he said.

Earlier today, the Johor Palace, in a statement, said that Sultan Ibrahim was satisfied that the new coalition had the simple majority to form the government, when 28 assemblymen chose the new coalition, to be known as Gabungan Baharu, as compared to 26 choosing Pakatan Harapan. - Bernama