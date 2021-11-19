Johor Budget 2022 reflects cooperation among parties in coalition

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Budget 2022 tabled by Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad yesterday reflected the cooperation among members in the coalition government in fulfilling their responsibilities to the state and its people.

Prof Dr Kassim Thukiman of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia’s (UTM) Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities, said that despite the current political scenario in the country, it had not affected the relationship among parties in the coalition in the state.

“In the spirit of democracy, the opposition parties also get the same allocation as the government parties, to provide the best service to the people.

“Besides agreeing to accept the presence of the opposition as an observer in the District Action Committee, the Menteri Besar also welcomes ideas, views as well as constructive criticisms to help in Johor’s economic recovery,” the academician said in a statement today

He said it also showed Hasni as highly matured and open politician open mindset, including towards the opposition, thus reflecting the spirit of the Malaysian Family mooted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Yesterday, the Johor government tabled a deficit budget amounting to RM286.47 million for 2022.

Themed “Strengthening the Prosperity of Johor”, the state government proposed to allocate RM1.087 billion for operating expenditure and RM870 million for development expenditure,

It is also providing all the 56 state assemblymen, including those from the opposition, a fixed allocation of RM200,000 a year. — Bernama