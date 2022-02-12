Johor can progress further if there is political stability -PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has described Johor as a state with great potential to make greater progress if there is political stability.

In this regard, he said it is important that Barisan Nasional (BN) secures victory in the Johor state election on March 12.

“Hard work should be guided by the strength of the party and active machinery at the grassroots... also, the role of youngsters and that is why social media is an important media to ensure victory.

“I am confident we (BN) can secure victory if we unite and support each other under that one Barisan Nasional umbrella. Let’s rally the troops... Vote for Barisan Nasional (in the) Johor election 2022,” he said in a Facebook posting today.

In the same posting, Ismail Sabri, who is Prime Minister, also attached a picture of him meeting the BN election machinery in Padang Lerek, Ledang, and described its members as spirited and ready to ensure a BN victory in Johor.

The Election Commission has set March 12 as polling day, with nominations on Feb 26 and early voting slated for March 8.

-Bernama