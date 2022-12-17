Johor closes forest eco parks, hiking, 4WD tracks in forest reserves

JOHOR BAHRU: All forest eco parks as well as hiking and four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicle tracks in the permanent forest reserves in Johor, are closed to the public from today until a date to be determined.

The directive was issued by state Forestry Department (JPNJ) director Datuk Salim Aman through a notice posted on the department’s official Facebook page.

According to the notice, the closure is a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incident or accident during the monsoon season.

It said that any violation of the directive will be acted upon under the National Forestry Enactment (Adoption) 1985.

Based on JPNJ’s official portal, among the forest eco parks in the state are Gunung Arong, Mersing; Gunung Belumut, Kluang; Panti, Kota Tinggi; Gunung Pulai, Pontian; Gunung Pulai II, Pontian; Soga Perdana, Batu Pahat; Sungai Bantang, Segamat and Taka Telor, Segamat. - Bernama