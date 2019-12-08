Johor committed to balance state’s development in inclusive manner: MB

MERSING: The Johor government is committed to balancing the state’s development in an inclusive manner so that no one will be deprived of the benefits of development.

The focus was not only on comprehensive economic growth but also on human capital development and efficient governance, said Mentri Besar, Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal (pix).

He said the state government also emphasised the implementation of high impact programmes involving education, skills, entrepreneurship and innovation.

“We are aware that the Federal government through the East Coast Economic Region Development Council (ECERDC) is committed to developing the East Coast Economic Region (ECER), thus enhancing the socio-economic growth and well-being of the people.

“The initiatives implemented in the ECER region is consistent with the Johor Sustainable Development Plan 2019-2030, which focuses on sustainable development,” he told reporters after handing over the Tanjung Penyabong tourism project to Mersing District Council, here, yesterday.

About Tanjung Penyabong, Sahruddin, who is also Bukit Kepong assemblyman, said it would be a great attraction for tourists to enjoy local food and shop for handicrafts in addition to the fishing and picnic areas around the island.

“This venture (Tanjung Penyabong tourism project) is to make Mersing one of the most successful and sustainable tourist destinations which will help boost the socio-economy of the district through better jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities.

“In addition, the rapidity of activities has enabled Tanjung Penyabong to be an alternative gateway for tourists to the islands in this area due to its proximity to other tourism projects under ECERDC including Air Papan Kampungstay and Mersing Harbour Centre,” he said. — Bernama